Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A little boy was rushed to the hospital after he was mauled by a Boerboel dog in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

According to the dog owner, he was walking around with the dog when the boy’s father approached him and claimed his son wanted to see it.

Unknown to him, the boy started touching the dog as his father took photos.

He was bitten in the process.

A video shared on Tiktok shows the boy crying for help after being bitten as the blood-thirsty dog barks.

His father quickly takes him to their family car which had been parked by the roadside and rushes him to the hospital.

Watch the videos.

