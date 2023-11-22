Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – There was a bizarre moment in a burial ceremony after a corpse reportedly ‘refused’ to be buried.
Pallbearers were seen struggling to push the corpse towards the burial site but it kept ‘resisting’.
Mourners watched the bizarre incident from a distance as pallbearers struggled to put the corpse in the grave.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>