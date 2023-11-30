Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Motorists plying the busy Mai Mahiu road were treated to a dramatic scene after EACC detectives busted three corrupt traffic police officers collecting bribes.

The rogue officers had camped at a notorious bribe collection point near Karagita Junction, not knowing that EACC detectives were trailing them.

The three police officers were arrested while the four officers resisted arrest and ran away while firing gunshots to stop the EACC detectives who were pursuing him.

However, no injuries were recorded from the gunshots.

The detectives later recovered the spent cartridge.

The arrested officers were driven from Naivasha to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station in Nairobi for processing.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.