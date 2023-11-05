Friday, November 3, 2023 – Mirelle Ameso, an intern at Otieno and Amisi Law Firm, secretly recorded a nude video and sent it to an unidentified man.

The video has made its way on Telegram, leaving the upcoming lawyer badly exposed.

In the video, the sex-starved intern is seen lifting her skirt and shamelessly taking a video of her private parts.

Watch the video here Link>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.