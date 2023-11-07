Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya is out of the country for official duties in Nigeria.

As he was running his errands in Lagos, he met a Nigerian lady who works in a restaurant and started shooting his shot.

In the video, Salaysa is seen gushing over the seemingly conservative lady as he tries to soothe her heart.

“I like short girls, this one is my type. I will book a flight for you. Tell them you are coming to Kenya and you will be the first lady,’’ Salaysa is heard telling the beautiful lady.

“We are coming to Kenya,’’ she says as she continues to share a light moment with Salaysa.

Salaysa is among the unmarried MPs.

Watch the video.

