Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A man escaped death by a whisker after he was accosted by armed thugs in Nakuru.

The victim was walking home at night when a gang of three waylaid him.

In the CCTV footage captured from a nearby building, one of the gang members is seen attacking the victim with a dagger.

The victim tries to defend himself but he falls down.

He surrenders after the gang overpowers him.

The thugs frisk him looking for valuables while brandishing a dagger.

Towards the end of the footage, the victim slips away and runs for his dear life as the thugs chase after him.

Insecurity in Nakuru and its environs has escalated due to marauding gangs consisting of young people aged between 19-25 years.

Watch the footage.

