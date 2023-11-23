Thursday, November 23, 2023 – ABS TV’s version of “sexy” news reading where female news anchors flaunted their bodies like models on a runway landed the TV situation in hot soup several times before it was shut down.

Owned by city pastor Augustine Yiga, the TV station had its license suspended by the Uganda Communications Commission, the regulator of local media houses.

It was later closed over breaking the ‘minimum’ broadcasting standards.

Below is a video showing how female anchors at the defunct TV station used to flaunt their ‘nyash’ while reading the news to attract viewers.

