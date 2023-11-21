Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – A youthful Nigerian pastor is trending after a video of him performing an alleged miracle to a woman was widely shared on social media.

In the video, the pastor is seen walking towards his posh guzzler while being guarded by armed cops and bodyguards.

After entering his car, a woman approaches him and requests for a “miracle prayer”.

As soon as the pastor touches her, she starts wailing while shouting ‘Power! Power!.

He points his alleged ‘anointed’ hands towards her as she continues wailing.

She then rolls on the ground and starts speaking in tongues.

The pastor leaves her rolling on the ground and drives off.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of netizens claiming that the pastor staged the alleged miracle to fool his followers.

“Scripted. Poverty is a curse,” an X user wrote.

“So why did he leave before delivering her?” another user wrote.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.