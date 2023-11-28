Monday, November 27, 2023 – A matatu driver was caught on camera risking the lives of passengers by crossing a flooded river in Ukambani, as heavy rains continue pounding different parts of the country.

In the video shared by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on his X account, the daring driver is seen driving through the flooded river at a break-necking speed as area residents watch in shock.

Some were holding their heads in dismay while others screamed.

The conductor was hanging dangerously on the vehicle’s door as the driver crossed the flooded river.

The vehicle was also overloaded, posing a great risk.

“These drivers are so daring. Sijui kwanini wanapenda ku gamble na maisha ya abiria,’’ Sonko tweeted, sparking reactions among his followers.

“These actions should be criminalised. This can easily result in death through careless driving,” a social media user reacted to the video.

“They are very lucky that the water wasn’t at high speed. That’s risky. Hao watu wanachocha wangebebwa na maji pia,” another user added.

Watch the video.

