Thursday, November 16, 2023 – DCI’s Operations Support Unit apprehended eight suspects involved in a colossal $439 Trillion fraud scheme.

The operation, centered in a Nairobi warehouse, led to the discovery of fake US dollars, stolen APS officers’ jungle fatigues, military boots, customs reflector jackets, and more.

The fraudulent plot targeted two foreign businessmen from the Netherlands who were contacted through a WhatsApp call by a party claiming to be from ‘Canopy Shield Agencies.’

The scammers posed as customs officers, asserting that the foreigners’ consignment of 40 pallets, supposedly carrying USD 4 billion, was held at the Kenya Customs Warehouse pending a USD36,000 (KSh5.5 million) duty fee payment.

The victims, having entered a cash on transit deal for $439 Trillion destined for Dubai from the Central Bank of Togo, landed at Jomo Kenyatta Intn’l Airport.

Unaware of the ongoing police operation, they were led to the warehouse where the suspects attempted to coerce them into paying the fabricated duty fee.

The timely intervention by the DCI operation team resulted in the arrest of Moses Otieno, Peter Aura, Brian Waweru, John Kalombo, Peter Kisanya, Noah Ouma, Charity Njeri, and Mercy Cheptoo.

The investigation is ongoing, with the foreign nationals being interviewed to shed light on the business deal in question.

Kenyans requested clarity on how a few individuals could be involved in a scam that was tenfold more than the United States and China economies.



To put it in perspective, the US economy is worth $26 trillion, while China’s economy in 2023 was worth $18 trillion.



On the other hand, Kenya’s economy as of 2023 was worth $118 billion (Ksh18 trillion).



“It is Netherlands authorities who gave us the valuation of the scam, we were also shocked,” DCI responded to the contested amount.



DCI assured the public that they were conducting a parallel investigation and will update Kenyans should the amount be revised.

One of the suspects works at Mudavadi’s office.

See his photos below.

Photos of what was recovered in the warehouse after the raid.

