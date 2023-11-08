Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Some cunning ladies suspected to be notorious thieves targeting AirBnB owners were caught red-handed stealing at an AirBnB in Kings Square, Eldoret.

They booked the AirBnB disguised as ordinary guests, only to make away with some items that include toiletries and kitchen essentials.

They were busted leaving the AirBnB with the stolen items and humiliated badly.

Their faces were paraded on social media for all to see.

They were all smartly dressed and it is hard to tell they are thieves.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.