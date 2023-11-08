Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Kenya Ports Authority has announced a total of 150 internship opportunities for qualified Kenyans to apply for consideration.

Among the positions to be filled are Container Terminal Operations (10), Container Terminal Engineering (11), Information Communication Technology, Innovation and Business Process Re-Engineering (6), Marine Engineering (12), Port Electrical Engineering (7), Conventional Cargo Operations (14), Conventional Cargo Engineering (12) and Administration (13) among others.

To qualify, an applicant must be a Kenyan citizen not over the age of 34 years, be an unemployed graduate from a recognized training institution who has completed a degree/diploma/ certificate course, and have not been exposed to any work experience related to their area of study since graduation.

The applicant must not have benefited from a similar internship program or have retired or exited from formal employment.

Applications for internships/apprenticeships should be supported by the applicant’s university or college certificates/transcripts.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications strictly online by visiting the Kenya Ports Authority career portal link: https://forms.office.com/r/PY22Dy13Hf

All applications should be received on or before November 27, 2023.

Applicants are requested to note the following important information:

KPA will not offer employment after the completion of the Internship/Apprenticeship Program.

