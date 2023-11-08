Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Drama has erupted on Tiktok after controversial Tiktoker and philanthropist, Nyako, confessed that she had an affair with UDA’s Youth Affairs Director and aspiring politician Samwel Masaki, who unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi Senate seat in last year’s general election.

Nyako went on a ranting spree on Tiktok and delivered a message to Masaki’s beautiful wife and other married women who think their husbands are faithful.

“ Mwanaume anaeza lala na anything bora ina shimo,” Nyako said as she continued bragging about her affair with Masaki.

Nyako said that although Masaki’s wife is way younger than her, she still slept with him.

“Wewe ni slay queen lakini nililala na yeye ata kama mimi ni mama mzee,” she said.

Masaki’s wife is currently pregnant and it remains to be seen whether his marriage will remain intact.

Watch video of Nyako addressing Masaki’s wife.

Below are photos of Masaki’s pretty wife.

Compare her with Nyako, what do men really want?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.