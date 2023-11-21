Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has revealed what he has been doing since the day his political career hit a snag due to corruption.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Tuesday, Waititu revealed that he spends a significant amount of his time on his construction sites and also his other businesses.

“I mostly spend time at my construction sites. I build a lot. I also have businesses here and there. I have two hotels and three petrol stations, which I acquired a long time ago when I was a councillor,” he said.

Waititu also said he had lost many friends in the political circle since leaving politics, saying many of them do not even pick up his calls.

“Only ordinary people pick my calls, but not leaders. I am not even bothered with them anymore,” Waititu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST