Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has blasted President William Ruto’s government, accusing him of abandoning poor hustlers who voted him into office.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Tuesday, Waititu said Ruto has been misled by his advisors and has made the life of hustlers difficult by increasing the prices of fuel.

Waititu said millions of Kenyans are crying because of the effect of the high fuel prices, questioning why the government was not listening yet because it had control over fuel prices.

“The people around the president are lying to him, ground people are crying. They should not have increased fuel taxes. Fuel is cheap in Uganda and Tanzania. The government has control of fuel prices because half of fuel costs are government taxes,” Waititu said

Waititu further said that Kenya Kwanza Alliance no longer talks about issues affecting the hustlers but only keeps promising a bright future.

“We thought freedom would come for all; nowadays, you don’t hear anything about Hustlers… Fuel prices have gone up.

“Nobody can choose not to eat today because he or she will eat tomorrow. They should stop talking about tomorrow and deal with it today,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST