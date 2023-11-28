Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has vowed to shoot down the National Delegates Committee (NADCO) report when tabled in Parliament.

The NADCO report was an initiative of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to cool political temperatures after a divisive 2022 presidential election.

The report was compiled by a government team led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah and the opposition team headed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The report has made dozens of recommendations including the creation of Office of the Opposition leader and Prime Cabinet Secretary among other recommendations.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, said she would shoot down the report once it is tabled in parliament because it doesn’t address the issues affecting Kenyans.

Wamuchomba further said she would shoot down the report because it doesn’t address the issue of distribution of resources using a population commonly known as ‘one man one shilling ‘

“Any discussions or negotiations at the table, our position is one person, one vote, one shilling. I talked about it, and I was told to keep quiet. A year has passed now. We distributed bursaries for the first time; we are waiting for the second round. Is it fair for you to remain silent while you suffer?” Wamuchomba questioned.

