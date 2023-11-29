Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has regretted campaigning for President William Ruto in last year’s presidential election, accusing him of inciting violence in North Rift.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto said he is asking forgiveness from God for supporting Ruto in last year’s election since he didn’t know he was electing an inciter.

Here is the video of Samuel Moroto regretting campaigning for Ruto in last year’s presidential election

