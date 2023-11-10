Friday, November 10, 2023 – Discussions about Russian President, Vladmir Putin’s health has been stirred up again following a video in which his cheeks appear swollen.

Some internet users have suggested he used “butt filler” on his face. His cheeks appear particularly puffy in the footage, which emerged after Putin’s appearance this week at a function in Rostov-on-Don in his nation.

Russia this week was forced to issue yet another formal denial that Putin has been replaced by a body double. In a bizarre statement on Saturday, November 4, the Kremlin insisted: “We have only one Putin.” It follows a swirl of speculation that the dictator died ten days ago and has been replaced by one doppelgänger – or several.

A cosmetic surgeon also believes the sole Putin has indeed had work done to alter his facial features. Gerard Lambe, who has significant experience in the industry, told The Sun;

“Mr Putin’s appearance has undergone a dramatic change over the years. The biggest changes I see are in his facial shape which is likely due to cheek fillers but this is often overdone in a bid to avoid a facelift – this is something I see in my clinic on a regular basis. He may have had fat injections to fill out hollows in the cheeks and temple regions also.”