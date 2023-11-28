Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – There was drama at a rental flat in Nairobi after a lady kicked out her baby daddy at the crack of dawn.

In the video shared on social media, the aggrieved lady is seen confronting her baby daddy breathing fire, and ordering him to move out of her house.

“Toka kwa nyumba yangu. Mimi ndiye nalipa rent,” she is heard saying.

Their baby is heard crying in the background as he witnesses the violent altercation.

Social media users sympathized with the kid for growing up in a toxic environment.

