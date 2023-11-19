Sunday, November 19, 2023 – A Kenyan biker with multiple viral stunt videos including recording himself hitting the maximum 300km/h speed along Thika Road has been involved in an accident.
A video shared on social media shows parts of his ill-fated sports bike being collected and piled together beside a road at the scene of the accident.
According to sources, he survived the crash.
Watch the videos.
