Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Vinicius Jr has signed a new four-year deal with Real Madrid, the LaLiga giants announced on Tuesday, October 31.

The contract extension will keep the Brazil international at the Spanish club until June 2027.

The Brazilian winger joined Los Blancos at age 18 in 2018 and has gone on to make 235 appearances, scoring 63 goals and winning nine major trophies, including two La Liga titles.

The 23-year-old scored the winner as Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2022 to win a 14th European Cup.

So far this season, Vinicius has scored three goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.