Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Residents of Thika were treated to a daylight shooting incident after a man was sprayed with bullets by some unknown men driving a Probox.

According to eyewitnesses, there was an argument between the man and the assailants before he was shot.

The residents informed the police about the shooting incident and police immediately rushed to the scene and rescued the man, before taking him to the hospital.

Efforts by medical officers and the police to identify the victim proved futile when no identifying document was found on him and, though he could speak, he expressed unwillingness to give his name.

This prompted the officers to initiate a forensic ID process that provided his name, and later traced his place of residence at Gireki Plaza Hse no. 10 located within Kiganjo area of Makongeni.

A search therein saw the recovery of a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and a roll of bhang.

The pistol was stolen from a civilian firearm holder in Kahawa Sukari in January this year after he was accosted by two gunmen riding on a motorbike at a construction site.

The man is now being treated as a suspect of violent robberies.

He remains under police guard pending his recuperation, formal arrest and arraignment.

Watch the video of the shooting incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.