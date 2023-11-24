Friday, November 24, 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has recovered from an injury and is now taking part in team training.

The goal machine has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring muscle injury whilst playing for Nigeria in a friendly against Saudi Arabia on October 13.

The 24-year-old has missed Napoli’s last six games across all competitions due to the injury.

According to Napoli, Osimhen worked with his teammates for the initial part of the squad training session before he departed to work in the gym.

The striker is working to be fit for the upcoming clash against Atalanta on November 25.

Osimhen has scored scored six goals in eight league outings for the Partenopei this season.