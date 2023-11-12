Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji stepped out in style for a movie screening at the ongoing Africa International Film Festival.
Ms Nnaji looked stunning in her white two piece outfit.
‘I Do Not Come To You By Chance.” she captioned the photos on IG
See more photos below
