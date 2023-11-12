Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to South Africa’s Opposition Leader Julius Malema, who condemned President William Ruto for issuing baseless promises.

While speaking during a church service at St Thomas Girls Secondary School in Kilifi, the DP slammed Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters, noting that South Africa was facing more economic challenges than Kenya.

“I have seen a man from South Africa. He doesn’t even know about Kenya and is talking about it,” Gachagua trolled Malema, who identifies himself as a Pan-Africanist.

“I want to advise foreigners that when they visit countries, let them respect leaders from the countries they are visiting. Likewise, we have also traveled abroad but have never been insulted.”

According to Gachagua, Malema, despite being a reputable political leader in South Africa, had failed to offer viable solutions to problems bedevilling South Africans.

Gachagua further accused Malema of pretending to be all-knowing, especially in political matters regarding other countries.

“If you are saying that Kenya is bad, then why come here? This guy arrived in Kenya in the morning, and by noon, he had known all the affairs of the county?” Gachagua wondered.

According to Gachagua, among the problems South Africa was facing include power rationing, which he witnessed during his recent visits to the country.

The DP claimed that he was caught in a seven-hour blackout in South Africa in December 2022, owing to power rationing.

He thus asked visitors to desist from poking their noses into Kenya’s affairs and instead focus on their agenda and travel back home in peace.

While addressing a congregation of Pan-Africanists, Malema faulted President Ruto for failing to fulfill the promises he made to Kenyans during the campaign period.

He also criticized the recent state visit of King Charles III, arguing that colonialists left permanent scars on Africans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST