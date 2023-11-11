Saturday, November 11, 2023 – United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken congratulated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi after he was named Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

In a telephone call on Friday, Blinken and Mudavadi exchanged views on the Kenya-US relations and issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security.

“They appreciated the significant progress made in strengthening the strategic bilateral partnership between Kenya and the US and reaffirmed a shared commitment to advance the relations,” reads a statement from Mudavadi’s office

The two also agreed to further regular consultations between the two sides at various levels.

Kenya and the US continue to enjoy long-standing relations and enduring partnership founded on the basis of mutual respect and shared prosperity.

