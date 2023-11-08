Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – American rapper, Ralo has been released from federal prison after serving nearly six years for drug conspiracy charges.

The Atlanta-born hip-hop star was released from prison on Wednesday, November 8.

Ralo was arrested back in April of 2018 after police claimed they discovered nearly $1 million worth of marijuana on the rapper’s private plane at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. In May of that year, he pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges.

In February of 2019, his team claimed he turned down a five-year plea deal. Last June, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The judge credited the rapper with four years of time served. He was also reportedly credited with “1 & 1/2 year for good time,” according to the rapper.

Earlier this year, Ralo slammed allegations he snitched to get a lesser sentence.

“Even the brothers you pray with will be praying on your down fall, but I clearly can spend my money on wtf I wanna spend my money on, it’s my money,” the rapper wrote in a post he has since deleted showing him and some men kneeling and praying. “Shidd I’ll spend my last dime to get out if I had to. I know plenty people willing take ah bag right now to take these charges an pimp the feds.”