Friday November 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has jetted out of the country to Saudi Arabia to attend an International Conference, just hours after the State of the Nation Address.

Ruto arrived in the Middle Eastern country on Thursday night.

According to government reports, he was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al.

He will be attending the inaugural Saudi-African Summit.

The conference is scheduled to take place later in the day as Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance its ties with the African continent.

Key among the agenda for the summit include cooperation in sectors such as energy, regional security, trade, and political cooperation. Other leaders who arrived for the meeting include Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu.

The visit to Saudi Arabia comes barely two weeks after he jetted out to Congo Brazzaville to attend a conference.

Notably, Ruto has defended his streak of foreign trips that have raised questions.

According to Ruto, the visits have been key in securing job opportunities for Kenyans abroad and boosting Kenya’s trade with other countries.

However, he urged his juniors to reduce their foreign trips due to bad economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST