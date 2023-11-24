Friday, November 24, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for wasting taxpayers’ money on unnecessary trips abroad.

This is after they jetted out of the country yesterday at the same time, going to different countries just two days after Ruto returned from another trip abroad where he toured France and Germany.

Ruto is jetting out of the country to Arusha Tanzania on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking during the Joyful Women 14th-anniversary celebrations at Kasarani yesterday, Ruto said he will be attending the East African Community (EAC) meeting on integration.

“This morning we have come from a meeting of the stock exchange of the whole continent here in Nairobi, they are having a conversation about integration, this afternoon we will be going to Arusha to discuss the integration of the East African community,” remarked Ruto.

On his part, Gachagua jetted out of the country to participate at the Summit of the Committee of Ten (C-10) of the African Union Heads of State and Government on the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in Ciudad de la Paz, Equatorial Guinea.

The DP is representing Ruto at the ongoing summit that began on Tuesday, November 22 and is expected to end today.

