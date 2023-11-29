Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Netizens have called for the arrest of a rogue matatu driver who was captured on camera assaulting a female passenger along a major Kenyan highway.

In the video shared by Sikika Road Safety on Facebook, the matatu driver is seen viciously slapping the lady, sending her sprawling to the ground.

She rises up and starts wailing while pleading for help from passersby.

“Umenipigia nini” (why are you beating me up)” she is heard asking while screaming at the top of her voice.

Some passersby come to her rescue, prompting the driver to run away.

He quickly enters the vehicle and tries to speed off.

While it is not clear what led to the altercation, netizens are calling on police to arrest the driver.

Watch the video.

