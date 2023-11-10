Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A student of Madonna University has been expelled for taking part in a viral TikTok challenge.

The student joined in filming the Ceiling Challenge that sees content creators place their camera on the roof to film from an elevated position.

The girl went topless and braless during one of her transitions in the video.

In others, she’s seen twerking while scantily clad.

Madonna University authorities got wind of the video and expelled her immediately.

