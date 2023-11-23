Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A first-year student at the University of Nairobi has died by suicide outside the hostel.

According to sources, the deceased student identified as John Kiplangat, had demonstrated unusual behaviours before his demise.

He is said to have visited Helb offices at the Anniversary Towers for the last two days before his demise to check the progress of the Helb loan that he had applied for.

He also opened up to some of his friends that he was struggling financially.

“He was studying Agricultural Education and Extension at UoN, Upper Kabete Campus. He had some financial issues. The last two days, he went to the Anniversary to look for Helb loan,” a close friend revealed.

The deceased was found with Ksh 5 in his pocket and a note bidding goodbye to his friends and family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.