Friday, November 24, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s close lieutenants has said the prices of Unga will drop below Sh 120 from next week.

Speaking in Kawangware on Friday, Agriculture Cabinet secretary, Mithinka Linturi, affirmed that the cost of unga is on a free fall and will cross under the Sh120 mark in the coming weeks.

The CS said Kenyans would this year celebrate Christmas affordably with the cost of their popular staple coming down drastically across the country due to enhanced yields from the farms.

“The government’s interventions that target to subsidize production are paying off gradually and we expect the prices of Unga to come down further in the coming weeks as we head towards Christmas,” Linturi said.

Linturi also said Kenyans should thank President William Ruto since he has managed to lower the price of unga from Sh 240 to Sh 120.

“When the Kenya Kwanza government took office, the cheapest 2kg bag of Unga was selling at Sh240, but as you can see those prices have come down to between Sh130 and sh170 for the most common brands,” Linturi said.

