Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Kenyans who have attained the age of 25 years and are unemployed will be required to remit Ksh300 monthly.

This is according to President William Ruto’s Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) regulations, 2023

In the new regulations, any unemployed Kenyan who lives on his own or is living with people who already contribute to the Fund will still be required to pay the monthly deductions.

According to the regulations, the unemployed youth will be treated as a household separate from the contributor.

For instance, a graduate who has attained the age of 25 years and is living with his parents who contribute to the SHIF, will be required to remit Ksh300 monthly to the government.

For households that are unable to pay the SHIF deductions, the national and county governments will act as a contributor and pay the amount.

The Ministry of Health will identify households that require financial assistance and submit the list to the Social Health Authority.

“The national government and county government shall remit the amounts payable within nine days from the date when the annual contribution of the beneficiaries is due,” the statement reads in part.

Kenyans who had registered under the previous National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will also be required to register in the new Fund within 90 days from the date it took effect.

President William Ruto assented to the Social Health Insurance Bill into law on October 19, 2023.

The High Court, however, suspended the implementation of the Fund until a case challenging its legality was heard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST