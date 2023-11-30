Thursday, November 30, 2023 – A lady died on the spot after she was knocked down by a speeding vehicle at the Maziwa bypass.

The rogue motorist who knocked her down escaped, leaving her body in the middle of the road.

Other motorists just passed by as the body lay in the middle of the road.

An X user recorded the heart-wrenching video and wrote, “We have reached a point where we step over our dead fellow humans because we are in a hurry to get somewhere, and the plight of the fallen no longer registers properly in our capitalized minds.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.