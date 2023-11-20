Monday, November 20, 2023 – A Ukrainian sniper is now the world record holder after picking off a Russian soldier from 2.36 miles away with a custom rifle called ‘Lord of the Horizon’.

According to Mail Online, the unnamed soldier, who serves in Ukraine’s security service (SBU), managed to beat the previous record of 2.2 miles, made by a Canadian special operations sniper in Iraq in 2017.

Video below reportedly shows the target falling several seconds after the SBU sniper took the shot.

A line of three stationary Russian soldiers quickly becomes a line of two as the bullet takes the soldier out at an unknown location.

The SBU said: ‘[Our] snipers are rewriting the rules of global sniping, showcasing unparalleled abilities to operate effectively at remarkable distances.’

The Ukrainian military gave no other details, such as when or where it was filmed, nor did it say how it had confirmed the sniper’s effort.

‘Lord of the Horizon’ was developed and made by MAYAK, a Ukrainian arms manufacturer, and comes in at an enormous 6ft in length, the Firearms Blog reports.

The shot comes after another Ukrainian sniper claimed to have executed the second-longest combat kill in history in 2022.