Saturday, November 11, 2023 – A woman in Tana River County is in police custody after she was arrested for packaging sand in Ajab Flour packets and selling it to unsuspecting customers at a discounted price.
A local trader sought police help after the con woman sold her sand packaged in Ajab Flour packets.
Cops raided a house where she has been conducting the business and caught her red-handed packaging more sand in Ajab Flour packets to sell to unsuspecting customers.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
