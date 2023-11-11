Saturday, November 11, 2023 – A woman in Tana River County is in police custody after she was arrested for packaging sand in Ajab Flour packets and selling it to unsuspecting customers at a discounted price.

A local trader sought police help after the con woman sold her sand packaged in Ajab Flour packets.

Cops raided a house where she has been conducting the business and caught her red-handed packaging more sand in Ajab Flour packets to sell to unsuspecting customers.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.