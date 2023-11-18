Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has claimed that some of the senior officials in President William Ruto’s administration are part of the middlemen in oil deals that forced Uganda to exit the Kenyan market.

Speaking while addressing the media following the oil saga pitting businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge, Raila said middlemen have inflated prices of petroleum products by up to 59 percent.

“Uganda announced they will no longer purchase petroleum products because middlemen have inflated prices.”

“The middlemen President Museveni is talking about are Kenyan government officials,” he said.

Further, Raila said the Kenya Kwanza Government must make public the Memorandum of Understanding between Kenya, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE on the oil deal, as well as the Supplier Purchase Agreement it signed with the oil companies.

“The Ministry of Energy must make public the deals it has signed with oil companies.”

“The EACC and DCI must investigate the tax compliance status of the three oil companies,” he said.

The opposition leader additionally said President William Ruto must restore fuel taxes to 8 percent from the 16 percent that came with the Finance Act 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST