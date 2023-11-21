Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dropped a bombshell on how former President Uhuru Kenyatta looted the taxpayer’s coffers dry before he retired in September last year.

Speaking in Mombasa County on Tuesday during the ICPAK seminar, Gachagua claimed that $2 billion (KSh 305.2 billion) was withdrawn from the CBK and deposited in a private bank during Uhuru’s tenure.

“We had said let bygones be bygones…. but we will tell the story of how 2 billion US dollars was taken from the Central Bank and put into a private bank that is responsible for the weakening of the Kenyan Shilling,” Gachagua said

Gachagua also insisted that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration is determined to fix the economy.

However, he warned that it would take time since the Jubilee regime ‘went on a borrowing spree, accumulated debt and stole public funds’.

“The people of Kenya should know why we are in this mess. How do people expect the government to fix a 10-year mess in one year? Gachagua posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST