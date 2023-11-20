Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that he is a member of Azimio, which is headed by Opposition leader Raila Odinga

Speaking at a church fundraiser in Mwingi yesterday, the former Head of State also took a swipe at his successor, President William Ruto.

Holding nothing back, Uhuru revealed that he and some opposition leaders had received threats and blamed for the failures of the current government despite not playing any part in formulating its policies.

However, he explained that he had grown immune to threats and blame games.

“I am no longer scared. We have been threatened and told a lot of things. Each time someone fails in their mandate, they blame the previous government. I am used to the blame and life continues,” he told the enthusiastic congregation.

“I am not a conman. I always tell people I am an Azimio member and that is where I belong. My stand has not changed. You should be a politician with a stand who can always be trusted.”

Uhuru, accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, implored other leaders to prioritize the needs of Kenyan citizens over their own.

“Let us not allow politics to divide us. Everyone has an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the nation and end poverty,” he stated.

“For servant leadership, we are in the positions that we are in and God has given us those positions not for ourselves but to serve others.”

A section of leaders allied to the President had accused the previous regime of leaving empty coffers, hence making a transition for the current regime difficult, which forced Ruto to remove subsidies on basic products.

The regime later lamented that the subsidies the Uhuru administration had promised maize millers had also not been fulfilled by the time of handover, making continued operations difficult.

