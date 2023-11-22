Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – In a move to counter President William Ruto’s powerplay, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has made new changes to its leadership.

This follows the appointment of its party officials to various government positions by President William Ruto.

In a notice dated Tuesday, the party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni indicated that the Jubilee Party had decided to replace eight officials in line with Section 23 of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, which bars state officers from participating in political party affairs.

Among those replaced include Deputy Party Leader (Outreach) Naomi Shaban, who was replaced by Beatrice Gambo. Shaban was appointed as Chairperson Tobacco Control Board by Ruto in October.

Peter Ole Mositet and Angwenyi Jimmy Ondieki, who were serving as Deputy Party leaders, were also replaced by Joseph Manje and Kados Muiuri, respectively.

Mositet and Angwenyi were appointed chairpersons for the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMata) and the National Heroes Council, respectively.

Other notable leaders to be axed from their positions in the latest changes were Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) Chairperson Joshua Kutuny, who was replaced by Yasir Noor in the Deputy Secretary General position. Nelson Dzuya was also axed from the National Chairperson role and replaced by Saitoti Torome.

In the new changes, Pauline Njoroge was named as the new Deputy Organising Secretary, taking over from Mutava Musimi, who serves as the chairperson Presidential Taskforce on Churches.

Maison Leshomo also replaced Commission for Revenue Allocation member Fatuma Gedi as the National chairperson for the Women’s League.

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi was appointed as the Business Council National Chairperson position replacing Joel Kibe, who was appointed a council member of the University of Nairobi in October by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

However, the party faction allied to Ruto led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has rejected the changes, setting the stage for a showdown with Uhuru’s allies.

