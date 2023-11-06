Monday, November 6, 2023– Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has revealed why his country stopped purchasing fuel from Kenya.

Speaking on Sunday, Museveni said Uganda stopped buying petroleum products from Kenya after realizing that middlemen in Kenya were inflating products by 59 percent.

Museveni said the Ugandan government decided to ban Kenya’s fuel imports to avoid punishing consumers who were complaining about the high cost of fuel.

“Uganda imports petroleum products of the magnitude of 2.5 billion litres per annum valued at about US$ 2bn. Without my knowledge, our wonderful People were buying this huge quantity of petroleum products from middlemen in Kenya. A whole country is buying from middlemen in Kenya or anywhere else,” Museveni remarked in a message on X.

“Why not buy from the Refineries abroad and transport through Kenya and Tanzania, cutting out the cost created by middlemen?”

He said he got to know this information from whistle-blowers and handed the matter to Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu to handle but the matter was never handled.

“When I studied the issue, I discovered that we lose so much by buying through the middlemen. We have now contracted bulk and Refinery suppliers able to give us the lower prices. I have discussed this with H.E Ruto, the President of Kenya and our delegation is now in Dar-es-Salaam, discussing with Her Excellency Samia Suluhu.”

He concluded by saying, ” I can assure the Inland East Africans of competitive petroleum products, free of distributions caused by middlemen. The whole of Uganda, North-Western Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Western Kenya, South Sudan, and Eastern DRC, will benefit.”

