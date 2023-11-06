Monday, November 6, 2023– Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has revealed why his country stopped purchasing fuel from Kenya.
Speaking on Sunday, Museveni said Uganda stopped buying petroleum products from Kenya after realizing that middlemen in Kenya were inflating products by 59 percent.
Museveni said the Ugandan government decided to ban Kenya’s fuel imports to avoid punishing consumers who were complaining about the high cost of fuel.
“Uganda imports petroleum products of the magnitude of 2.5 billion litres per annum valued at about US$ 2bn. Without my knowledge, our wonderful People were buying this huge quantity of petroleum products from middlemen in Kenya. A whole country is buying from middlemen in Kenya or anywhere else,” Museveni remarked in a message on X.
“Why not buy from the Refineries abroad and transport through Kenya and Tanzania, cutting out the cost created by middlemen?”
He said he got to know this information from whistle-blowers and handed the matter to Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu to handle but the matter was never handled.
“When I studied the issue, I discovered that we lose so much by buying through the middlemen. We have now contracted bulk and Refinery suppliers able to give us the lower prices. I have discussed this with H.E Ruto, the President of Kenya and our delegation is now in Dar-es-Salaam, discussing with Her Excellency Samia Suluhu.”
He concluded by saying, ” I can assure the Inland East Africans of competitive petroleum products, free of distributions caused by middlemen. The whole of Uganda, North-Western Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Western Kenya, South Sudan, and Eastern DRC, will benefit.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The father of East Africa President Museveni the great minds a true revolutionary a man who believes,fights and chase the useless idiots puppets of the west and protects his people,what more do the people of Uganda need if not the true revolutionary President Museveni? Dick head zakayo William Ruto has been rejected again and again more rejections follow up,inflation of taxes and increase of fuel prices,dick head zakayo William Ruto is a biggest liar,corrupt,puppet fool of the west Americans,full of Feces in his brains,what I mean by feces is the solid or semisolid remains of food that could not be digested or absorbed in the small intestine of humans and thats dick head zakayo William samoi and his regime Zakayo William Ruto ananuka Ni mchafu Sana, if president Yoweri Museveni can see the future and see what is happening around the globe when seated in Uganda state house yet the Dick head zakayo samoi Ruto can not see when he is flying out around the globe including awere taxes how can he see, when he is in Kenya lying and around the globe to his on people, inflation of taxes,raising fuel prices, destroying the future of young generation education system and health care system,I mean there is no reason dick head should be a president because every thing is falling a part and the main reason Dick head Zakayo William Ruto is a failed project of the later dictator Moi is the main reason they killed innocent people and did weired demonic things and President Museveni is right this mental sick, pathological liar is a big Shame to Africans nation and the globe with his bogus dirty voodoo economists and economy,I don’t see the reasons why this bogus Dick head zakayo William ruto should be allowed to fly out side the country,Kenyans must raise up and storm JKIA even if it means to block incoming and off taking of other globe flights this idiot Zakayo Ruto is not serious with leadership and useless NSIS should take this message serious and make the record straight.