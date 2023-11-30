Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – UFC star, Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation by Irish police for allegedly ‘inciting hate’ around the Dublin riots.

The Irish capital has seen mass protests break out on the streets in the last week, triggered by a knife attack that led to three children and one woman being stabbed.

There has been a series of lootings with angry protesters setting police cars on fire with as many as 500 thugs gathering in far-right demonstrations after online rumours that the person behind the stabbing was a foreign national.

McGregor has been vocal on social media throughout the riots, calling for ‘change’ and a ‘plan of action’ and adding: ‘If they do not act soon to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will’.

According to the Irish Mirror, The Irish MMA fighter is now being investigated by the Irish police – also known as gardai – over allegedly inciting hate following an assessment of his social media posts.

The report adds that his posts are being looked at as part of a ‘wider official criminal probe’, with three investigations underway.

McGregor has insisted he does not condone the riots ongoing after responding to a social post by Britain First leader Paul Golding depicting him in front of a burning bus.

He did insist that change was needed in the country in a lengthy and emotional post last week.

‘I do not condone last nights riots,’ he said. ‘I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face.

‘I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast! I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing.

‘There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change needed. In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated. This is NOT Ireland’s future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.’

Police said the unrest was fuelled by a ‘complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology’, after rumours about the attacker’s nationality spread online.

It has since been reported by the Irish Times that the attacker had lived in Ireland for some 20 years.