Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers have been arrested with four flash grenades during a dramatic confrontation in a bar in Sotik, Bomet County.

Police said they received a tip-off from members of the public after the two soldiers threw grenades at a bar in the Chebole trading center.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the two soldiers who were said to have been off-duty.

A search conducted in the bar recovered two grenade pins suspected to be from the grenades that caused the explosion.

“A further search was conducted on their bags and the four sound grenades were recovered amongst other personal effects,” police said.

The two were detained at the local Mutarakwa police station and officials from the military police alerted to pick them up for action.

Military personnel cases are at times handled by the military police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST