Thursday, November 2, 2023 – TV Star, Victoria Coren Mitchell has given birth to her second child.

The Only Connect Star is married to Peep Show actor David Mitchell, and the couple are already parents to daughter Barbara Elizabeth June Mitchell, who they welcomed in 2015.

Now Victoria, 51, has revealed she recently gave birth to another daughter.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Victoria shared a photo of herself in a red cloak and black lacy top, and followed this up on Wednesday, Oct. 31, with a Twitter message.

She wrote: “Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume.

“Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks.”

She added: “Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day!”

Victoria and David had chosen to keep the pregnancy a secret, and Victoria initially did not reveal any details about their child including their name or sex.

However an announcement appeared in The Times which read: “MITCHELL – on 26th October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara.”

Victoria and David first got together in 2007 after being introduced by mutual friend David Baddiel, and after breaking up shortly into their relationship they rekindled their romance in 2010.

They were married in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2015.