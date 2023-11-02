Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Sharon Osbourne showcased a very racy display for Halloween 2023 by transforming into Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori.

The TV star, 71, stripped off to copy Bianca’s infamous topless cushion look from September 2023.

Australian architect Bianca, 28, caused a stir in Italy by stepping out in just a pair of skin-tight nude pants and a pillow to cover her modesty.

Sharon copied the barely-there look, holding a purple cushion in front of herself as she posed alongside.

Her husband, Ozzy, 74, also copied Kanye’s looks from the same outing. He kept his face hidden under his black hoodie, shades, and a mask.