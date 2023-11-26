Sunday, November 26, 2023 – A Los Angeles apartment belonging to Chuck Lorre, the American TV producer behind “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and many other successful TV, has been hit by burglars.

Cops told TMZ that they responded to Chuck’s home after his security alarm went off and upon arrival, they found broken glass, signaling the would-be burglar’s attempts to enter the abode through a window or glass door.

Police scoped out the home and surrounding area and while they found no suspects, they found plenty of evidence of an attempted burglary, including a tampered fuse box.

Chuck wasn’t home at the time and it is believed the sound of the alarm scared off the thieves. It was also gathered that a week and a half later, there was another alarm call to the same home. The house was also almost burgled in September.

LAPD took an attempted burglary report and is investigating and so far, no arrests have been made.