Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – There was drama at a bus station after a police officer tried to arrest a tout, claiming that he was a criminal.

In the video, the police officer is seen being confronted by angry members of the public at the bus station.

“ Huyo si mwizi (he is not a thief),” they are heard saying as they gang up against the police officer and order him to uncuff the middle-aged man, who was going about his business when he was arrested.

The cop bows to pressure and uncuffs the man before fleeing.

His colleague attempts to shoot in the air to disperse the crowd but the angry crowd dares him to shoot at them.

