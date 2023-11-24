Friday, November 24, 2023 – Donald Trump wished Americans a happy ‘Thanksgiving’ but that wasn’t all, the former US president laced his message with insults.

On Thursday, November 23 the former president used a post on his Truth Social platform to wish “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including…”

The four-times-indicted Republican 2024 front-runner then wished well to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has brought a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his business; Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the Manhattan trial; and President Joe Biden.

Oh, and “all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.”

Trump ended with an upbeat message for his supporters, though.

“Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! he concluded the post.

Trump had repeatedly raged against Judge Arthur Engoron and his clerk, leading the judge to impose a gag order last month on the second day of the $250 million New York civil fraud trial against the former president. The gag order was later expanded, placing similar restrictions on members of Trump’s legal team.

A New York appeals court last week temporarily blocked the gag order, issuing a stay after Trump’s attorneys had appealed the order as “unconstitutional.” The pause will be in effect until at least November 27, when a panel of appeals court judges will consider the issue.

At the time he issued the order, Engoron said he had the right to confer with his clerk and that Trump and his lawyers were “falsely accusing her of bias against them and of improperly influencing the ongoing bench trial.”