Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer, ‘Keffe D’ Davis is scheduled in court on June 3 for the 1996 murder of the American rapper.

Duane Keith ‘Keffe D’ Davis, 60, is a former Southern California street gang leader who was arrested in September for orchestrating the Las Vegas drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur 27 years ago.

Davis is the only one from inside the car responsible for firing the fatal shot at Shakur who is still alive. He is also the only person to be charged with a crime related to the murder. Keith Davis now faces a trial set for June 3, 2024.

The self-described ‘gang member’ entered a not-guilty plea in a Las Vegas courtroom on November 2 after delays and uncertainty about his legal representation.

Prosecutors said they aren’t planning on seeking the death penalty for Davis’ alleged crime.

Before entering his plea, Davis stood in dark-blue jail garb and answered a short series of questions, telling the judge that he attended ‘a year in college,’ was not under the influence of any drugs, medication or alcohol, and that he understood he has been charged with murder.

Davis, 60, is originally from Compton, California. He was arrested Sept. 29 outside a home in suburban Henderson where Las Vegas police served a search warrant July 17, drawing renewed attention to one of hip-hop music´s most enduring mysteries.

Davis remains jailed without bail, did not testify before the grand jury that indicted him, and declined from jail to speak with The Associated Press.

The indictment alleges Davis obtained and provided a gun to someone in the back seat of a Cadillac before the car-to-car gunfire that mortally wounded Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion ‘Suge’ Knight at an intersection just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Knight, now 58, is in prison in California, serving a 28-year sentence for the death of a Compton businessman in 2015. He has not responded to messages through his attorneys seeking comment about Davis´ arrest.